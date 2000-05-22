Trending

PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $9,000,000 - 1

Combos - $149,455,050 - 8

FMs - $173,538,333 - 11

AMs - $18,500,000 - 2

Total - $350,493,383 - 22

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $1,281,537,139 - 28

Combos - $6,169,515,767 - 100

FMs - $706,068,101 - 125

AMs - $194,077,885 - 89

Total - $8,353,332,342 - 343