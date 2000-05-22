PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $9,000,000 - 1
Combos - $149,455,050 - 8
FMs - $173,538,333 - 11
AMs - $18,500,000 - 2
Total - $350,493,383 - 22
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $1,281,537,139 - 28
Combos - $6,169,515,767 - 100
FMs - $706,068,101 - 125
AMs - $194,077,885 - 89
Total - $8,353,332,342 - 343
