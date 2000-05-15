PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $646,457,000 - 5
Combos - $2,094,451,000 - 7
FMs - $0 - 0
AMs - $200,000 - 1
Total - $2,741,108,000 - 13
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $1,272,537,139 - 27
Combos - $6,020,060,717 - 92
FMs - $532,529,768 - 114
AMs - $175,577,885 - 87
Total - $8,002,838,959 - 321
