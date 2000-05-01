PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $66,600,000 - 5
Combos - $487,654,000 - 8
FMs - $4,475,000 - 4
AMs - $32,710,000 - 6
Total - $591,439,000 - 23
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $626,080,139 - 22
Combos - $3,894,409,717 - 82
FMs - $520,917,768 - 110
AMs - $171,988,885 - 83
Total - $5,215,529,959 - 298
