PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $66,600,000 - 5

Combos - $487,654,000 - 8

FMs - $4,475,000 - 4

AMs - $32,710,000 - 6

Total - $591,439,000 - 23

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $626,080,139 - 22

Combos - $3,894,409,717 - 82

FMs - $520,917,768 - 110

AMs - $171,988,885 - 83

Total - $5,215,529,959 - 298