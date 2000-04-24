PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $131,080,000 - 5

FMs - $6,250,000 - 3

AMs - $51,062,000 - 8

Total - $188,392,000 - 16

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $559,480,139 - 17

Combos - $3,406,755,717 - 74

FMs - $516,442,768 - 106

AMs - $139,278,885 - 77

Total - $4,624,090,959 - 275