PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $131,080,000 - 5
FMs - $6,250,000 - 3
AMs - $51,062,000 - 8
Total - $188,392,000 - 16
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $559,480,139 - 17
Combos - $3,406,755,717 - 74
FMs - $516,442,768 - 106
AMs - $139,278,885 - 77
Total - $4,624,090,959 - 275
