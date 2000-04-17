PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $2,243,730,000 - 8

FMs - $166,200,000 - 8

AMs - $5,534,000 - 4

Total - $2,415,464,000 - 20

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $559,480,139 - 17

Combos - $3,275,675,717 - 69

FMs - $510,192,768 - 103

AMs - $88,216,885 - 69

Total - $4,435,698,959 - 259