PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $2,243,730,000 - 8
FMs - $166,200,000 - 8
AMs - $5,534,000 - 4
Total - $2,415,464,000 - 20
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $559,480,139 - 17
Combos - $3,275,675,717 - 69
FMs - $510,192,768 - 103
AMs - $88,216,885 - 69
Total - $4,435,698,959 - 259
