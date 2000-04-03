PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $196,800,000 - 3

FMs - $5,000,000 - 1

AMs - $0 - 0

Total - $201,800,000 - 4

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $556,180,139 - 16

Combos - $848,309,816 - 51

FMs - $322,567,768 - 85

AMs $78,824,585 - 59

Total - $1,808,015,758 - 212