PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $196,800,000 - 3
FMs - $5,000,000 - 1
AMs - $0 - 0
Total - $201,800,000 - 4
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $556,180,139 - 16
Combos - $848,309,816 - 51
FMs - $322,567,768 - 85
AMs $78,824,585 - 59
Total - $1,808,015,758 - 212
