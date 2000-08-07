PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $21,940,000 - 5

FMs - $9,500,000 - 6

AMs - $2,110,000 - 5

Total - $33,550,000 - 16

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $1,637,452,139 - 39

Combos - $7,590,193,267 -142

FMs - $1,053,375,098 - 182

AMs - $274,057,915 - 131

Total - $10,557,211,869 - 495