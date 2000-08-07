PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $21,940,000 - 5
FMs - $9,500,000 - 6
AMs - $2,110,000 - 5
Total - $33,550,000 - 16
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $1,637,452,139 - 39
Combos - $7,590,193,267 -142
FMs - $1,053,375,098 - 182
AMs - $274,057,915 - 131
Total - $10,557,211,869 - 495
