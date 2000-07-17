PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $153,650,000 - 7

FMs - $21,850,000 - 5

AMs - $35,360,100 - 5

Total - $210,860,100 - 17

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $1,549,902,139 - 37

Combos - $7,448,253,267 - 134

FMs - $1,002,155,098 - 167

AMs - $244,147,915 - 120

Total -$10,246,591,869 - 459