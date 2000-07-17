PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $153,650,000 - 7
FMs - $21,850,000 - 5
AMs - $35,360,100 - 5
Total - $210,860,100 - 17
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $1,549,902,139 - 37
Combos - $7,448,253,267 - 134
FMs - $1,002,155,098 - 167
AMs - $244,147,915 - 120
Total -$10,246,591,869 - 459
