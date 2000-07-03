PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $425,350,000 - 4

FMs - $14,960,000 - 4

AMs -$350,000 - 1

Total - $440,660,000 - 9

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs -$1,542,502,139 - 34

Combos - $7,211,453,267 - 122

FMs - $979,672,597 - 157

AMs- $202,412,815 - 107

Total - $9,938,174,268 - 421