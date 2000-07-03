PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $425,350,000 - 4
FMs - $14,960,000 - 4
AMs -$350,000 - 1
Total - $440,660,000 - 9
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs -$1,542,502,139 - 34
Combos - $7,211,453,267 - 122
FMs - $979,672,597 - 157
AMs- $202,412,815 - 107
Total - $9,938,174,268 - 421
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.