PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $3,300,000 - 1

Combos - $183,635,901 - 11

FMs - $21,425,000 - 10

AMs - $3,858,300 - 7

Total - $212,219,201 - 29

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $559,480,139 - 17

Combos - $1,031,945,717 - 62

FMs - $343,992,768 - 95

AMs - $82,682,885 - 66

Total - $2,020,234,959 - 241