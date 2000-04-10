PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $3,300,000 - 1
Combos - $183,635,901 - 11
FMs - $21,425,000 - 10
AMs - $3,858,300 - 7
Total - $212,219,201 - 29
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $559,480,139 - 17
Combos - $1,031,945,717 - 62
FMs - $343,992,768 - 95
AMs - $82,682,885 - 66
Total - $2,020,234,959 - 241
