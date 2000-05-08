PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $0 - 0

Combos - $31,200,000 - 3

FMs - $11,612,000 - 4

AMs - $3,389,000 - 3

Total - $46,201,000 - 10

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $626,080,139 - 22

Combos - $3,925,609,717 - 85

FMs - $532,529,768 - 114

AMs - $175,377,885 - 86

Total - $5,261,730,959 - 308