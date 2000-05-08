PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales; does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $0 - 0
Combos - $31,200,000 - 3
FMs - $11,612,000 - 4
AMs - $3,389,000 - 3
Total - $46,201,000 - 10
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $626,080,139 - 22
Combos - $3,925,609,717 - 85
FMs - $532,529,768 - 114
AMs - $175,377,885 - 86
Total - $5,261,730,959 - 308
