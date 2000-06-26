PROPOSED STATION TRADES
By dollar volume and number of sales;
does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio - $0 - 0
TVs - $204,500,000 - 2
Combos - $52,950,000 - 2
FMs - $215,004,496 - 9
AMs - $3,500,000 - 1
Total - $475,954,496 - 14
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1
TVs - $1,542,502,139 - 34
Combos - $6,786,103,267 - 118
FMs -$964,712,597 - 153
AMs -$202,062,815 - 106
Total - $9,497,514,268 - 412
