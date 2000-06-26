PROPOSED STATION TRADES

By dollar volume and number of sales;

does not include mergers or acquisitions involving substantial non-station assets

THIS WEEK

TV/Radio - $0 - 0

TVs - $204,500,000 - 2

Combos - $52,950,000 - 2

FMs - $215,004,496 - 9

AMs - $3,500,000 - 1

Total - $475,954,496 - 14

SO FAR IN 2000

TV/Radio - $2,133,450 - 1

TVs - $1,542,502,139 - 34

Combos - $6,786,103,267 - 118

FMs -$964,712,597 - 153

AMs -$202,062,815 - 106

Total - $9,497,514,268 - 412