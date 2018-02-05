Property Brothers Sign Multi-Year Deal With HGTV

Jonathan and Drew Scott, HGTV’s Property Brothers, have signed an exclusive multi-year deal to remain with the cable network. The twins star in Property Brothers, as well as in Property Brothers: Buying & Selling, Brother vs. Brother and Property Brothers at Home. As executive producers at Scott Brothers Entertainment, the brothers will also develop exclusive home-related series and digital content in partnership with the network’s programming and creative teams.

"Jonathan and Drew are the epitome of innovative, multi-talented television stars and they inspire audiences no matter the vehicle, no matter the platform," said Allison Page, general manager, U.S. programming and development, Scripps Networks Interactive. "We have big ideas in development at HGTV and there’s no way we would want to continue our creative journey without the Scott brothers.”

Jonathan is a licensed contractor and Drew is a real estate agent.

“We truly love what we do, and promise that even though we have a ridiculous amount of fun, we’ll actually get a little work done, too, and continue helping families through our shows,” said Jonathan.

Added Drew, “We’re beyond excited to continue the relationship with our incredibly talented friends at HGTV.”



The move locks in important stars at HGTV at a time when the popular home-improvement series Fixer Upper, starring Waco, Texas-based Chip and Joanna Gaines, is in its fifth and final season.