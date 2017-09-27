Chip and Joanna Gaines to Leave 'Fixer Upper'

Fixer Upper fans looking forward to the show's return in November for a fifth season on HGTV got a dose of bad news: The couple said the season will be their last.



"It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season five of Fixer Upper will be our last," the Waco, Texas-based design and contracting team said in a blog post. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."



They added: "We are really, really proud of season five. We laid it all on the field and didn’t hold anything back. We think it’s the perfect finale to this amazing journey we’ve been on. Season five begins in November, and Behind the Design will follow shortly after. There’s so much good, new stuff coming your way!"



HGTV, on its site for the show, said in reply (partly): "We understand their decision to spend more time with their family. Like all of their fans, we want only the best for them and they know they will always have a home at HGTV."