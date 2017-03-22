Upfronts 2017: HGTV Extends ‘Fixer Upper,’ ‘Flip or Flop’ Franchises

HGTV will look to continue its strong ratings push with a slate of new original programs, network executives said during a Scripps Networks Interactive pre-upfront chat with reporters Wednesday morning.

HGTV, which finished 2016 as a top 10 cable network in primetime, will offer more than 567 hours of original programming in 2017, including new extensions for its most popular franchises Fixer Upper and Flip or Flop.

New spinoff series Fixer Upper: Behind The Design will feature Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines as she showcases designs created in each Fixer Upper episode, said network officials.

HGTV will also launch five new location-based Flip or Flop series: Flip or Flop Vegas, Flip or Flop Atlanta, Flip or Flop Fort Worth, Flip or Flop Nashville and Flip or Flop Chicago, said the network.



