Prompted by a flurry of media coverage, a group of AT & Ts institutional investors, primarily religious groups, have sent a letter to AT & T

Prompted by a flurry of media coverage, a group of AT & T's institutional investors, primarily religious groups, have sent a letter to AT & T asking it to "reconsider" its decision to partner with The Hot Network to offer a sexually explicit adult network on its cable systems. The groups, which claim to hold a total of 2.8 million AT & T shares (a fraction of 1%), sent a letter to the company asking it to "return to its traditions of responsible corporate behavior." AT & T spokeswoman Tracy Hollingsworth replied: "We want to be responsive to our shareholders and customers. Launching on digital puts the control in consumer's hands."