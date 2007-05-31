Promotions at WJW

Market leader WJW Cleveland announced promotions for two key staffers.

Longtime Assistant News Director Sonya Thompson was named Vice President and News Director, and former Fox 8 News at 10 P.M. Executive Producer Andy Fishman was bumped up to Assistant News Director. Thompson will report to VP/GM Greg Easterly, and Fishman will work closely with Thompson.

"Sonya and Andy’s proven records of success at WJW made them the ideal candidates for these positions," said Easterly. "Their award-winning credentials and deep understanding of the news industry are valuable assets to our station."

WJW is owned by Fox.