Promotions in CBS' Drama Department

Christina Davis and Robert Zotnowski have been promoted to senior VPs, drama series development, for CBS. They will jointly oversee the network’s drama department.

With the appointments, Yelena Chak has joined CBS as drama development director.

In making the announcement, CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler cited the involvement of Davis and Zotnowski in the new fall dramas Cane, Viva Laughlin, Moonlight and mid-season’s Swingtown, as well as freshmen Jericho and Shark and sophomores Criminal Minds, Ghost Whisperer and The Unit.

The pair has been operating as a team since May 2005, when they were simultaneously named VPs of drama series.

Previously, Davis had been director for three years, having started in the department in 1997 as an assistant to Tassler, then drama head. Before joining CBS, Davis worked in drama series development at Warner Bros. Television.

Zotnowski made the transition to drama development from his role as VP of current programming, which he began in August 2003. He joined CBS as manager of current programs in August 1998.

Chak joins CBS from Jerry Bruckheimer Television, where she's been since October 2005, most recently as director of television, overseeing day-to-day operations for Without a Trace and Close to Home, among others.