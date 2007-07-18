Promotions at ABC and CNN

Rhonda Schwartz has been promoted to senior investigative producer overseeing ABC’s Investigative Unit. A 30-year veteran of the news division, Schwartz has worked closely with chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross and was instrumental in the unit’s Mark Foley scoop. Chris Isham, the former head of the investigative unit, recently left the network to become Washington bureau chief for CBS News.

Nancy Lane has been promoted to senior vice president of editorial for CNN. The new position includes oversight of all newsgathering operations including breaking news, in-depth coverage and enterprising stories. CNN also will add a new senior vice president of current programming position to accommodate the network’s recently expanded commitment to documentary programming,