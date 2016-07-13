Promo Mojo: 'Tyrant,' 'Cooks vs. Cons’ Among Top 5 Show Promos

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we’re calling Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV show promos ranked by impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through July 10).

FX’s Tyrant, No. 3 on our chart last time, jumps to first place thanks to a healthy boost in TV ad impressions (from 134.6 million last time to 157.7 million this time). Our previous No. 1, No Man Left Behind, is still getting major love from National Geographic, though. it hangs on at No. 4. Meanwhile, three new entrants make our ranking: Food Network’s Cooks vs. Cons—which is right up there with Tyrant in terms of estimated out-of-network spend—plus the 2016 ESPYs (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards) on ABC (airing Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.) and HGTV’s Flip or Flop.

1) Tyrant, FX Network

Impressions: 157,691,312

Imp. Types: National 72%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 10%

Avg. View Rate: 92.47%

In-network Value: $1,204,708

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $229,170

2) Cooks vs. Cons, Food Network

Impressions: 156,466,201

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

Avg. View Rate: 89.17%

In-network Value: $1,229,689

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $257,889

3) 2016 ESPYS, ABC

Impressions: 138,193,254

Imp. Types: National 71%, Local 23%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 88.96%

In-network Value: $2,965,357

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

4) No Man Left Behind, National Geographic Channel

Impressions: 121,887,085

Imp. Types: National 73%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 19%

Avg. View Rate: 93.68%

In-network Value: $362,151

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $33,298

5) Flip or Flop, HGTV

Impressions: 118,515,865

Imp. Types: National 94%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 4%

Avg. View Rate: 95.15%

In-network Value: $1,085,898

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $32,039

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impresions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calulated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media vlaue of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during lve linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original braodcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in ond-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand steraming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).