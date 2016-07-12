Capital One Returns as Sponsor of ESPYs

Capital One returns as the presenting sponsor of ESPN’s ESPY awards, which will air Wednesday on ABC.

First time associate sponsors include Booking.com and Fanatics, a licensed sports merchandise retailer.

Returning associate sponsors include Cadillac, Gatorade, Grey Goose vodka, Old Spice and Miller Lite.

The sponsorships have components on various ESPN properties, including ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN.com, ESPN Radio and ESPN The Magazine. Sponsors also participate in the ESPYs Celebrity Golf Classic, benefitting the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The sponsorships have additional elements. For example, ESPN presents the ESPY’s Countdown and the Nomination Special, with a 360-degreee Capital One Quicksilver Cam on the red carpet. The Capital One Cup is presented to the top college athletic program as part of the ESPYS.

Miller Lite presents the official ESPY post party.