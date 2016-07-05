Promo Mojo: 'No Man Left Behind,' 'Tyrant’ Among Top 5 Show Promos

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a new weekly chart we’re calling Promo Mojo: the top five show promos ranked by impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in.

No shock that a Shark Week promo — specifically, one for Air Jaws — makes our chart. But perhaps the No. 1 promo, for No Man Left Behind, is a surprise. In the lead-up to the June 28 premiere of the the show (our data covers the 7-day period through July 3), National Geographic came close to generating a quarter billion TV ad impressions for it. No Man Left Behind, per Nat Geo, “combines gripping personal testimony with vivid reenactments and archival footage to shed light on the stories of modern war heroes and special agents who overcame incredible odds in some of the most hostile environments on earth.”

Related: Backing ‘Uncle Buck’ — Toyota, T-Mobile Top Marketers on ABC Comedy

Also of note: FX's appearance on our chart twice, for Tyrant (at No. 3) and Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll (at No. 4).

1) No Man Left Behind, National Geographic Channel

Impressions: 213,690,655

Imp. Types: National 76%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 14%

Avg. View Rate: 94.39%

In-network Value: $392,200

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $438,431

2) Shark Week, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 197,938,232

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 72.55%

In-network Value: $1,676,209

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $357,714

3) Tyrant, FX Network

Impressions: 134,588,227

Imp. Types: National 80%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 10%

Avg. View Rate: 92.22%

In-network Value: $1,141,747

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $597

4) Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, FX Network

Impressions: 124,434,735

Imp. Types: National 77%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 14%

Avg. View Rate: 89.93%

In-network Value: $1,028,405

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $338,451

5) Cooks vs. Cons, Food Network

Impressions: 114,777,168

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

Avg. View Rate: 89.96%

In-network Value: $1,027,851

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $441,247

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impresions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calulated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media vlaue of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during lve linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original braodcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in ond-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand steraming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).