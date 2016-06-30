What Kind of Advertisers Are Into 'Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll'?

In anticipation of tonight's second-season premiere of the Denis Leary rock-comedy Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll on FX, iSpot.tv looked at the marketers/brands that have been backing the show.

During the first season, a variety of industries were represented, including automakers, entertainment (movies), quick-serve restaurants and consumer electronics, as well as, no surprise, brewers in the food & beverage category. In terms of individual brands, Audi led the list, closely followed by Coors Light and Taco Bell. Burger King is in the top 5, too, as is, perhaps surprisingly, Microsoft.

The advertiser mix for Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll reruns has skewed more toward beer and liquor brands such as Samuel Adams, Hennessy and Jose Cuervo.

Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll follows aging musician Johnny Rock (portrayed by Leary) as he attempts to reignite past fame and glory as a member of his daughter Gigi's band.

