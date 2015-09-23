FX Orders Second Season of ‘Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll’

FX Networks has ordered a second season of Denis Leary’s rock-comedy Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll.

The FX comedy, created by and starring Leary, will be back for an additional 10 episodes in 2016.

The series follows Johnny Rock (Leary), a legendary lead singer from an early 90s New York band that flamed out and reunited 25 years later.

Elizabeth Gillies, John Corbett, Elaine Hendrix, Robert Kelly and John Ales are among the returning cast.

"The only thing that could make me happier about this announcement is if David Bowie decided to be a guest star during Season Two. In which case, my head would explode,” said Leary. “Hopefully on-camera so we get a kickass viral video out of it. Not to mention awesome Live+3s. I look forward to once again creating new episodes of television with John Landgraf's exceptional FX team. And scoring some cool Bastard Executioner swag."

Jim Serpico serves as executive producer alongside Leary.