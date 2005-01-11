Promising Dawn for Lifetime

It took up a couple of hours and at least three handkerchiefs, but Lifetime Television's original movie, Dawn Anna, set the bar for 2005 with 4.4 million total viewers for its Jan. 10 premiere. It was the highest-rated basic-cable original movie of the fledgling year.

The film chronicled the struggles of a single mom who battles through the stroke-like symptoms of a serious brain injury only to lose her youngest daughter to the Columbine massacre.

The movie was the number one basic cable show in its time period in households and the 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 demos.

