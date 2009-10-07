Promax/BDA Taps bpg For Marketing

Marketing, promotion and design professionals' association Promax/BDA has named integrated advertising agency bpg as the group's marketing agency, the company announced Oct. 7.

The agency will redesign Promax's quarterly print publication, the company's revamped Website (www.promaxbda.org), and multimedia marketing campaign's for year-round events and initiatives.

"Bpg sees the big picture and has a clear understanding of how to best connect with our audiences," said Promax/BDA President and CEO Jonathan Block-Verk. "The agency will be a great partner for our ambitious line up of initiatives this year."

Bpg had multiple wins at the Promax/BDA Awards in June for its work designing campaigns for brands like Bravo, GSN, Oxygen, Tennis Channel and Sci Fi (now Syfy).