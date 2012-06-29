PromaxBDA Station Summit Closes With Local, Just Cause Awards

Tribune Creative Group, WOAI-TV, WGN-TV, Bell Media, Fox 50 and NY1 News all took home PromaxBDA Local Awards at the PromaxBDA Station Summit in Las Vegas on Thursday (June 28). The awards honor "the best and brightest in promotion, marketing and design" among outlets serving local audiences, according to Promax.

PromaxBDA also honored TV stations in large, medium and small markets for their cause marketing efforts. This year, Scripps' WEWS Cleveland, Raycom's WBRC Birmingham and Sinclair's WTWC Tallahassee, Fla., were all winners of Promax's Just Cause Awards.

"Congratulations to all the winners of the second annual PromaxBDALocal Awards and Just Cause Awards for your creative passion, inspiration and strategic promotion," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of PromaxBDA International. "We're so proud to take this opportunity to celebrate the second annual Station Summit, which has been an incredible collaboration among our partners within the industry, and highlight the amazing work produced on a daily basis by all the winners tonight."

More than 800 TV station executives and marketers attended the second annual Station Summit at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. While there, they participated in marketing sessions held by CBS, Debmar-Mercury, Disney-ABC, NBCUniversal, Sony, Twentieth, and Warner Bros. and affiliate meetings with five networks: ABC, CBS, CW, NBC, and Telemundo.

The PromaxBDA Local Awards were held Thursday evening and hosted by Monica Jackson, co-anchor at KVVU Las Vegas. A complete list of awards winners is available here.