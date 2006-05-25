Promax/BDA Promotes Student Participation
Promax/BDA, the association for promotion and design pros, is looking to give some amateurs a leg up.
The association is giving students a deep discount on registration (87%) on its June 20-22 conference at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York.
In addition, they will have a special curriculum taht will include customized sessions, a job fair with HR execs from MTV, WWE, and others, and a chance to make key contacts with association board members.
