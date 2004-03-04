PROMAX&BDA Pitches for NATAS

PROMAX&BDA is taking on the task of selling sponsorships for the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ many gala events.

Under the exclusive agreement, PROMAX&BDA’s sales forces in Los Angeles, London, and Singapore will market and sell black-tie events such as the Daytime Emmys, the Sports Emmys, and the News and Documentary Emmys to blue-chip advertisers all over the globe.

"I’m pleased that both the Academy and PROMAX have devised a unique situation that allows us to support the television community, recognize excellence and generate revenue for both organizations," said Jim Chabin, CEO of PROMAX&BDA.

The effort kicks off with the Daytime Creative Craft Emmys in New York on Saturday, May 15.