PROMAX/BDA to hit Big Apple
The Promax/BDA conference is moving to New York next year.
The broadcast promotion and design associations are looking to boost
attendance from broadcast and cable nets, as well as Madison Avenue.
It has also been two decades since the conference was in the Big Apple.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.