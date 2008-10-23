Promax/BDA Cuts Station Admission Price for June 2009 Confab

In the face of a tanking economy, Promax/BDA, the association for media marketers and designers, is cutting the price of station member admission to its June 16-18 conference in New York by almost two-thirds, according to the group, and offering a two-for one deal in the bargain.

But that doesn't mean it has changed its forecast on the value of marketing and promotion, which it says are "key" to stations' survival in tough economic times.

In addition to cutting the regular conference price by $900 to $495 for early registration--before the end of November, Promax/BDA will throw in a free pass for station GM's for each Promax/BDA station member registration.

The announcement comes the day after ABC sent memo to staffers about cutbacks, one of which included reducing seminar and conference attendance.