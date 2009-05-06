Promax/BDA Announces Roundtable Executive Lineup For Annual Conference

Promax/BDA, the entertainment marketing, promotion, and design company, will kick off its 54th annual conference this June with a roundtable discussion with some powerful industry leaders, including Judy McGrath, chairman and CEO of MTV Networks and Bonnie Hammer, president of NBCU Cable.

The Media Leaders Summit discussion will focus on new technologies and business trends and the role that marketing and promotion play in monetizing media. Joining Hammer and McGrath on the panel will be Rich Ross, president of Disney Channels Worldwide and Jeff Shell, president of Comcast Programming Group.

“The rapid changes in the media landscape and economic difficulties we are currently seeing are unprecedented,” said Promax/BDA President Jonathan Block-Verk. “We are responding directly to these challenges with an extraordinary slate of leaders who are actually deciding the direction the industry will take.”

The conference takes place June 16-18 in New York City.