Promax/BDA Announces Keynotes for June Confab

The theme of this year's Promax/BDA conference is "Leading the New Economy of Marketing and Design," and no shortage of creative brain trust in the field is being left out.

The conference boasts five keynote speakers, including Jim Margolis, President Obama's media strategist, and Ralph Steadman, the creative visionary best known for his illustrations in Hunter S. Thompsons's seminal work Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Other speakers include David Verklin, CEO of Canoe Ventures; Randi Zuckerberg, director of market development for Facebook; and Tom Kelly, GM of IDEO, the design firm that created the Apple mouse.

"We're honored to welcome these keynote speakers, representing the most innovative, forward-thinking visionaries in their fields, each with a clear message of what it takes to thrive in today's marketplace," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president of Promax/BDA in a statement.

Margolis' session, entitled "Obama for President: The Campaign That Changed Everything," will focus on the marketing secrets behind the president's groundbreaking media campaign. Steadman's speech, "Fear and Loathing in Creative Design," covers the pursuit of creativity and, in true gonzo spirit, the "art of embracing the unknown."

The conference takes place June 16-18 at the Hilton New York Hotel in New York City. The Promax/BDA Design Awards will take place on the conference's opening night. The last day will feature the Promotion and Marketing Awards.