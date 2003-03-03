PROMAX studies news promos

PROMAX has contracted with research company Frank N. Magid Associates Inc. to

study the effectiveness of off-air news promotions, including billboards, radio

spots and newspaper ads.

It will be the first in a series of studies to help quantify the value of

promotion to the bottom line, as well as to find out how to increase the

effectiveness of such promotions.

The results will be presented at the annual PROMAX/BDA convention June 4 through 6 in

Los Angeles.