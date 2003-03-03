PROMAX studies news promos
PROMAX has contracted with research company Frank N. Magid Associates Inc. to
study the effectiveness of off-air news promotions, including billboards, radio
spots and newspaper ads.
It will be the first in a series of studies to help quantify the value of
promotion to the bottom line, as well as to find out how to increase the
effectiveness of such promotions.
The results will be presented at the annual PROMAX/BDA convention June 4 through 6 in
Los Angeles.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.