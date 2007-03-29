Prom Queen Gets a Date With MySpace

Vuguru, the new-media studio from Michael Eisner's Tornante Company, will partner with News Corp.'s MySpace for its first original show. Vuguru's new online program Prom Queen will premiere on MySpace Video 12 hours before it appears anywhere else.

Prom Queen is a scripted online series intended to unfold in 80- to 90-second segments starting Monday, April 2. However, the first episode will appear on a MySpace page at 7 p.m. ET April 1. Starting Monday, the show will be available on its homepage, ellegirl.com, and Veoh.com, which Tornante is an investor in.

In order to keep visitors engaged with the show, the teen Prom Queen characters have also all been given their own MySpace profiles, which will, according to a release, "spotlight exclusive series content including character profiles, behind-the-scenes video footage, character diaries and storyline secrets."