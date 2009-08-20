'Project Runway' To Take Off On The Web

Project Runway fans who miss the competition series' Thursday night premiere episodes on Lifetime will be able to watch the series on the web two days later via the network's website, the network announced Thursday.

Episodes from the series, which debuts its sixth season tonight (Aug. 20) on Lifetime, will be streamed in its entirety via mylifetime.com the Saturday after it premieres on the network, according to Dan Surratt, Lifetime's executive vice president of digital media and business development. Episodes from the show's companion series Models Of The Runway, which airs immediately after Project Runway, will also be streamed on the web.

It marks the first time episodes from the Weinstein Co.-produced series will be available via the web: Bravo, which aired the first five seasons of the show, did not have the rights to stream full episodes of the popular fashion competition series, according to a Bravo spokesperson.

