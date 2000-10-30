Programming Plan B from space

If Russia's aging space station, Mir, is no longer in orbit next summer, sources say NBC and

Survivor

producer Mark Burnett have a back-up for NBC's planned $40 million summer reality series

Destination Mir,

in which the winner is to make a trip to the space station. Last week, Russian authorities said they plan to bring Mir down in February. Sources say plan B for the "E-Ticket ride of all-time" could have the winner orbiting the earth a dozen or more times in a Russian spacecraft. NBC and Burnett had no comment.