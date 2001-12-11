Programming notes

Showtime kicks off the second season of The Chris Isaak Show Jan. 6 with 17 new episodes.

Last month, Viacom Inc. cousin VH1 began showing the first season of The

Chris Isaak Show and will run the second season later this year.

Also, Disney Channel's original movie Twas The Night earned

a 2.7 Nielsen rating on Dec. 7, making it that day's second-highest rating show

behind TNT's airing of The Matrix.

Disney's movie earned a 6.6 rating among 'tweens' 9-14 and a 7.6 rating with

kids 6-11.