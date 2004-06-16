Programming Nightmare for CBS

People will live their nightmares in a new reality series coming to CBS.

In Nightmare On Elm Street: Real Nightmares, host Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger of A Nightmare on Elm Street fame) shows up at someone's house and has them recount details of a nightmare, which will be recreated by Academy Award-winning visual effects artist Peter Kuran.



Englund will then bring the victim to a prepared site where he or she will be asked to face the nightmare head-on. "I'm eager to discover what lurks in America's nightmares so I can visit my victims—I mean guests—one on one, and find out what makes 'em scream," said Englund.

A Nightmare on Elm Street was released by New Line in 1984 and has since spawned seven film sequels. The spin-off reality show will be produced by New Line Television.

Jon Kroll, also of Big Brother, is the executive producer and senior VP of New Line Television. Star Price, Rick Ringbakk and Tony Yates serve as co-executive producers.

