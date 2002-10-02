Programming diversity alive and well

Although not a slam-dunk for deregulation, there was much for broadcasters

to applaud in the Federal Communications Commission's one-dozen ownership

studies released Tuesday, including the findings that radio playlists and

network-TV programming are actually more diverse, and not less, since

deregulation, and that newspaper/TV combinations are no less diverse for their

shared parentage.

Not surprisingly, networks were found to favor their own programming post

fin-syn as they had pre-fin-syn.

The FCC commissioned the studies as part of its congressionally mandated

biennial review of ownership regulations.

The study on radio-format trends concluded that "the average number of

formats remained virtually unchanged and playlists were found to be more

diverse, not less, since the wave of consolidation began in 1996."

Another study

concluded that consolidation in the radio market only "modestly" increased local ad

prices.

And in the markets where concentration increased over time, rates actually

went down for both national and regional advertising.

The study on TV-programming diversity and the network program-selection

process since the repeal of fin-syn rules in 1995 concluded that despite some

suggestions to the contrary, "as the industry has become more consolidated,

program diversity has increased," some of that attributable to production

economics, i.e. the rise of less-expensive nonscripted shows like newsmagazines

and reality shows.

The studies struck a sour chord with some critics of industry consolidation

and prompted a note of warning from at least one FCC commissioner.

Democratic Commissioner Michael Copps today said the 'bare bones' studies

should not provide the sole basis for deciding the fate of media ownership

limits and said the commission goal of rewriting rules by April is too

ambitious.

"I am less interested in getting this done by April than in getting it done

right," he said during a press briefing. Copps said the FCC should hold field

hearings across the country to learn how a large cross-section of Americans

feels about further media deregulation.

Although some public advocates said that the dozen studies released Tuesday

in large part favor more deregulation, Copps said he had not examined them

sufficiently to draw a conclusion. "It's not clear there is a diversity of

thought," he said. Copps also said he regrets that no study looked at the

potential effects of further deregulation.

Jeff Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy,

complained that the studies largely back what he sees as FCC Chairman Michael

Powell's determination to pursue a deregulatory agenda. "The studies reveal a

deeply flawed perspective that, while ratifying the chairman's view, fails to

adequately assess the realities of the news and entertainment media marketplace.

A research agenda on this critical issue should be developed and conducted

outside of the FCC, not with staffers who must please the chairman," Chester

said

As to how the networks select programming, the study found that after the

repeal of the fin-syn rules -- which prevented networks from owning a financial

interest in the shows on their air -- the networks reverted to the pre-fin-syn

practice of favoring the shows in which they have a financial interest, although

it suggested that this trend could be self-correcting.

"All things being equal," the study said, "an internally produced show is

going to get an airing over one in which the network does not have an interest,"

and "with only limited exceptions," the study said, "all of the networks have

some financial stake in the new shows that appear on their air." The reason, the

study concluded, is financial pressures driven by corporate parents and new

competition. Those shows are also more likely to get a better time slot and more

time to find an audience.

The TV executives interviewed for the study said networks would continue to

increase their stakes, with some saying that ultimately, networks would have a piece

of every show on their air. But the study also saw the marketplace as providing

a built-in governor on that engine. Although the networks have a greater incentive

to select shows produced in-house or in which they have a stake, it said, "that

incentive continues to be tempered by networks' competing incentive to attract

audiences by selecting the 'best' program irrespective of its source."

Not all of the studies painted a rosy picture of

deregulation, however. One report found that increased concentration in local

broadcast markets will lead outlets holding greater market share to increase the

share of airtime devoted to commercials and other nonprogramming material.

Another found that newspapers, radio and broadcast TV generally are not

substitutes for each other in local markets, perhaps bolstering the argument for

seeking market "voice" tests based on a single service, rather than on all media

outlets in a market.