Programming Chief Kenin Leaving Hallmark
Longtime Hallmark executive David Kenin is leaving the network after seven years as its programming chief, according to officials at the programmer.
Kenin's departure follows news that Henry Schlieff is stepping down as CEO of Hallmark Channels parent Crown Media at month's end.
Barbara Fisher, senior vice president, original programming, and Michelle Vicary, senior vice president, acquisitions and scheduling, will share Kenin's responsibilities until a replacement is named.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.