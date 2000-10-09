Appointments at The Associated Press:Ian Ritchie,

chief executive officer, television, radio and transmission of digital and cable operations, Middle East Broadcasting Ltd., London, joins Associated Press Television News, London, as chief executive;Bruce T. Reese,president and CEO, Bonneville International Corp., Salt Lake City, joins as member, board of directors, New York.

Tom Halleen,VP, original movies, acquisitions and scheduling, FOX Family Channel, New York, named senior VP, prime time programming and development.

Donna Thomas,VP, digital distribution, Discovery Networks, Bethesda, Md., named senior VP, national accounts, affiliates sales and marketing division.

Laura Palmer,senior brand manager, The Perrier Group, Greenwich, Conn., joins Showtime Networks Inc., New York, director, marketing, direct to home.

Appointments at A & E Television Networks, New York:Steve Ronson,senior VP, business development, Things Remembered, Highland Heights, Ohio, joins as VP/GM, consumer products;Fred Ma,finance manager, Bristol-Myers Squibb, New York, joins A & E Network, New York, as division financial manager.

Susan Epstein Sosnay,VP, Eastern advertising division, CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., named senior VP, advertising sales, MSNBC, Fort Lee, N.J.

Russell E. Wolff,senior VP, programming and event management, ESPN Star Sports, Asia, named senior VP, ESPN International, New York.

Rob Sorcher,executive VP, programming and development, FOX Family Channel, Los Angeles, joins USA Networks, New York, as executive VP/GM.

Salli Frattini,VP/executive in charge of production, MTV, New York, named senior VP/executive in charge of production.

Casey Schick,manager, affiliate marketing, FOX News Channel, New York, named manager, affiliate marketing, sports, cable networks group, Los Angeles.

Appointments at E! Networks, Los Angeles:Roe Astuto,West Coast advertising manager,US Weekly,Los Angeles, joins as VP, media and research;Despina Gianopulos,entertainment promotion director,In Style,Los Angeles, joins as VP, promotions;John Pucci,senior VP, director of marketing services, Simon Marketing, Los Angeles, joins as VP, creative services.

Matthew Strauss,director of finance and strategic planning, Rainbow Media Holdings Inc., New York, named VP, new-business development.

Meg Delone,VP, sales Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region, Metro Networks, named VP, sales, Eastern region, Philadelphia.

Cynthia Kimble,VP, The Lee Tilford Agency, Austin, Texas, joins Hispanic Television Network, Fort Worth, Texas, as sales and marketing director.

Appointments at FOX Sports Net, Southwest, Dallas:Craig Ledbetter,account executive, FOX Television Sales, Dallas, joins as national sales manager;Chuck Baugh,account executive, Bensussen, Duetsch and Associates, Dallas, joins as sports promotion manager.

Sarabjit Walia,

senior VP, research and online/interactive services, World Wide Architecture, New York, joins USA Cable, New York, as chief information officer.