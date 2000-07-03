Nina Henderson Moore, interim president, BET Pictures, Washington, named president and CEO.

Glen Oakley, VP, business strategy, Showtime Networks Inc., New York, named senior VP, corporate strategy and international.

Kristin Peace, director, development, Game Show Network, Culver City, Calif., named VP, programming.

Appointments at Comedy Central, New York: Molly Garner, director, human resources, named VP, workforce strategies; Peter Risafi, executive producer and creative director, SoapNet launch, Disney/ABC Cable Networks, New York, joins as senior VP, on-air promotion and off-air creative.

Mark Fichandler, development consultant, Court TV, New York, named director of development.

Appointments at FOX Family Channel and FOX Kids Network, Los Angeles: Brian Casentini, director, programming and development, named VP, current programming; Jonathan Rosenthal, director of development, Universal Family Entertainment/Universal Cartoon Studios, Los Angeles, joins as VP, development.