Robert Rose, account executive, Univision Television Group, New York, joins Artist and Idea Management, New York, as president.

Michael Mohamad, VP, consumer and on-air marketing, A & E Network, New York, named senior VP, marketing.

Bradley Branch, director of on-air promotion, FOX Sports Net, Los Angeles, named VP, on-air promotion, FOX Kids Network, Los Angeles.

Lisa Braun, VP, promotion, MTV, New York, named VP, promotion and music marketing.

Paul Marszalek, operations manager, KFOG(FM) San Francisco, joins VH1, New York, as VP, music programming.

Karin Timpone, VP, communications, Universal Television & Network Group, Universal City, Calif., named senior VP, marketing and communications.

Appointments at Columbia TriStar International Television, Culver City, Calif.: Martha Eberts, VP, international networks, named senior VP, international networks and development; T.C. Schultz, VP, international networks, named senior VP, international networks.

Jeffery Imberman, president, advertising sales/Eastern region, Speedvision Network, New York, joins Turner Entertainment, New York, as VP, sales.

Julius Genachowski, general counsel and senior VP, business development, USA Broadcasting, New York, named senior VP and general counsel, USA Networks Inc., New York.

Kim McCay, executive director, event marketing and communications, Discovery Communications Inc., Washington, joins National Geographic International, Washington, as senior VP, marketing and communications.

Gary M. Robinson, senior VP, business and legal affairs, Granada Entertainment, Brentwood, Calif., named executive VP, business and legal affairs.