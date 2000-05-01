Bryan Mullen, account executive and online brand manager, Cartoon Network, New York, named VP/director, The Disney Kids Network, there.

Barry Schwartz, senior VP, Kaleidoscope Sports and Entertainment, New York, joins FOX Channels Group, as senior VP, integrated sales and marketing, there.

Toby Graff, special assistant to the assistant secretary for public affairs, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Washington, named director, corporate communications, Lifetime Television, New York.

Nancy Derwin, attorney-at-law, Los Angeles, named VP, business affairs and legal, Paramount Digital Entertainment, Hollywood, Calif.

Bob Storin, VP, marketing and promotion, America's Voice Television Network, Washington, named director, special events, affiliate sales and marketing, Discovery Network, Bethesda, Md.

Dick Soule, VP, sales, MTV Network Asia, New York, joins Columbia TriStar Television, as senior VP, international TV ad sales, New York.

Javier Avitia, senior attorney, domestic television division, Paramount Pictures, Hollywood, Calif., named VP, business affairs, international television division.

Susan Werbe, director, historical programming, The History Channel, New York, named VP, historical programming.

Tracy Lawrence, VP/GM, boyzChannel and girlzChannel, FOX Family Channel, Los Angeles, named senior VP/GM, FOX Family Channel.

Jiande Chen, VP, corporate affairs, Allied Signal Investment Co., Beijing, named VP/GM, Sony Pictures Entertainment China Inc., there.

Jim Walley, VP, information technology, Comedy Central, New York, named VP, chief technology officer, enterprises and new media.

Julie Kantrowitz, senior VP, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Burbank, Calif., named executive VP, media sales.

Jesus Torres, VP, operations, Sony Entertainment Television Channel in Latin America, Caracas, Venezuela, named GM.

Marie-Laure Marchand, director, international television, Nelvana Ltd., Paris, appointed director, international marketing, additionally.

LeAnne Gayner, principal, AmeriWest Systems Inc., San Francisco, joins Artisan Entertainment, Los Angeles, as senior VP, marketing.