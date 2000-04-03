Randy Freer, executive VP, advertising sales, FOX Sports Net, New York, named executive VP, Los Angeles.

Scott Levy, director, international television, NBA Entertainment, New York, named senior director, international television, there.

Appointments at Disney Channel, Burbank, Calif.: Gary Marsh, senior VP, original programming, named executive VP, original programming, there; Tina Treadwell, executive director, talent relations and music specials, named VP, talent and alternative programming; Claire McCabe, manager, original programming, named director, alternative programming; Adam Sanderson, VP, marketing, named senior VP; John Rood, director, promotions and branded foods, Warner Bros., there, named VP, marketing; Hope Wintner, director, promotion marketing, named executive VP, brand management; David Watson, senior producer, online, named director; Todd Hatley, senior manager, promotions, named director, promotions.

Nina T. Henderson, VP, marketing and distribution, BET Pictures, Washington, D.C., named interim COO, BET Pictures II there.

Martha Martin, VP, Internet sales, Playboy Enterprises Inc., New York, named VP, interactive advertising, TV Guide Inc., there.

Alan Browdy, VP and associate research director, Foote, Cone and Belding, New York, named VP, primary research, Lifetime, there.

Sarah Goldstein, VP, media relations, 20th Century FOX Television, Los Angeles, named VP, publicity and media relations, E! Entertainment Television, there.

Darlene Chapman, account director/ Eastern region, MTV, New York, joins Nickelodeon, there, as VP, promotions marketing.