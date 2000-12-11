Richard Frankie,

senior VP, business affairs, Columbia TriStar Television Distribution, Culver City, Calif., named executive VP, business operations.

Michael Maliani,

senior VP, development, DIC Entertainment, Burbank Calif., named chief creative officer. Mary Basich,

director, business and legal affairs, Universal Television & Networks Group, Universal City, Calif., named VP, business and legal affairs.

Appointments at USA Network, Los Angeles: Jackie Lyons,

VP, drama series, ABC Television Network, joins as senior VP, original series programming; Chris Sloan,

senior VP/creative director of marketing and promotion, USA Broadcasting, named senior VP, reality programming and specials.

Appointments at Court TV, New York: John Moran,

VP, broadband distribution and regional sales, named senior VP of that function; Glenn Moss,

VP, business affairs, named senior VP, business affairs; Ellen Schned,

VP, national accounts and regional sales, named senior VP of that function; Geoff Figgis,

director, Northeast region, named VP; Tom Wolfe,

director, affiliate ad sales and strategic marketing, named VP of that function.

Philip Segal,

senior executive VP, television production, Amblin Entertainment, Los Angeles, joins Tribune Entertainment Co., Los Angeles, as senior VP, scripted programming and development.

Peggy Masutani,

controller, original programming, TNT, Los Angeles, named VP, strategic planning and finance.

Appointments at MTV Networks, New York: Leslie Leventman,

senior VP, creative services, special events and travel management, named executive VP of that function; David Sussman,

senior VP and general counsel, law and business affairs, named executive VP of that function.

Adam Holzer,

manager, network sales eastern region, Fox Sports Net, New York, named VP.

Appointments at Moviewatch, St. Paul/Los Angeles: Jan G. Schuth,

senior VP, marketing, U.S. Satellite Broadcasting, joins as VP, marketing; BernardWeiss,

senior VP and chief financial officer, U.S. Satellite Broadcasting, joins as executive VP, finance and administration.

Lee Villas,

account executive, Northeast, King World Productions, New York, named VP, Northeast sales.

Peggy Giordano,

freelance producer, joinscn8, the Comcast Network, Philadelphia, as news director/station manager.

Appointments at Lifetime Television, Los Angeles: Amanda Gibbs,

regional account manager, named director, distribution and field marketing; Alexandra Carsia,

marketing and promotions coordinator, CableRep, Phoenix, Ariz., joins as manager, distribution and field marketing; Arlene Damasco,

marketing communications specialist, Cox Communications, San Diego, joins as manager, distribution and field marketing.

Christine Alvarez,

senior manager, business development, publishing unit, Discovery Networks, U.S., Los Angeles, named director, licensed promotions.