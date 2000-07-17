Eric Frankel, executive VP, marketing, domestic pay-TV, cable and network features distribution, Warner Bros., New York, named president, Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution, Burbank, Calif.

Jim Corboy, senior vice president of marketing, VH1, Viacom/ MTV Networks, New York, joins Lycos Networks, Waltham, Mass. as senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

Bill Marcus, head of distribution, Fusient, New York, joins Telepictures Distribution, Burbank, Calif., as senior VP and GM.

Appointments at Studios USA Domestic Television, New York: Phil Martzoff, VP, Midwest region, Chicago, named senior VP and national sales manager; Jeff Mielke, manager, operations and finance, named account executive.

Alan Daniels, VP, marketing, Columbia TriStar Television Distribution, Culver City, Calif., named senior VP, marketing.

David Madden, producing partner, Cort/Madden Co., Los Angeles, joins FOX TV Pictures, Los Angeles, as executive VP.

Carrie Trimmer, marketing director, licensed brands, Sara Lee Corp., Winston Salem, N.C., joins A & E Television Networks, New York, as director of licensing.

Von Johnson, VP, programming operations, Diva Systems Corp., Los Angeles, joins Universal Television & Networks Group, Los Angeles, as senior VP, sales administration and distribution.

Appointment at Comedy Central, New York: Liz Mahaffey, director of programming research, named VP of that function; Holly Lim, consultant, H. Lim Consulting, New York, joins as VP, strategic planning.

Appointments at Turner Television Network, Atlanta: Laura Dames, director of marketing, named VP, marketing operations; Jeff Gregor, director, sports asset management, The Coca-Cola Co., there, joins as VP, sports marketing and promotion.