Programmers may push prime-time carve-out

Independent programming producers didn't make any headway with the Federal

Communications Commission, but this week they will push Congress to set aside

time for independently produced shows in network prime time.

The Writers Guild of America is mulling an amendment that would require that 50%

of prime time be reserved for programming created outside of networks' own studios.

If the guild goes that route, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) would be the likely

sponsor.

They hope to make the provision part of legislation to reverse some of the

FCC's broadcast-ownership rule changes.

The Senate Commerce Committee will vote on the bill June 19.

Another option is a more general provision, possibly sponsored by committee

chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), that would order the FCC to launch a proceeding exploring

the need for a carve-out.

The order officially spelling out the FCC's new ownership rules is said to

formally reject the creative community's previous request for a 25%

carve-out.