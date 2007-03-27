Program Partners Promotes Pair

Program Partners has promoted David Hutchinson to senior VP of program operations and new media, while elevating Chad MacDonald to executive director of TV research and regional sales manager.

Hutchinson, previously VP of business development and operations, will continue to explore new media opportunities.

“Our broadband and new media activity has more than doubled in the last year, and David has been driving it,” says Josh Raphaelson, a Program Partners principal.

Before joining Program Partners in 2003, Hutchinson was VP of broadband operations for ARTISTdirect, where he headed production of the Fan Conference series, featuring The Foo Fighters, Beck, Incubus, K.D. Lang and others.

MacDonald, most recently director of research and regional sales, joined the distributor in 2005 from Paramount.